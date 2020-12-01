Maha Farmers To Hold Protests On Dec 3 Against Farm Laws, Threaten To March To Delhi

With the farmers' agitation entering its sixth day in the national capital, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has decided to hold a massive protest against the agrarian laws in Maharashtra on December 3. AIKS Secretary Ajit Navale has stated that the protestors will stage a 'huge protest' and block roads across the state on December 3, to extend their support to the ongoing agitation. Moreover, as per reports, representatives of other unions have also threatened to march to Delhi on the same day, if their demands are not met.

Centre-farmers talks conclude on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Centre's talks with representatives of the farmers' on Tuesday ended inconclusively yet again. The discussion which was preponed from December 3 to today, lasted for three hours with the next round of talks scheduled to be held on Thursday. The farmers' unions have decided to continue with the demonstration till then. The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has remarked that the discussions were 'okay' and both sides have expressed their views in the meeting today. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, MoS Home Ministry Som Prakash and Union Minister Piyush Goyal represented the Centre in the meeting today.

Meanwhile, workers of the Swabhmani Shetkari Sanghatana on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Maharashtra's Nagpur city in support of the farmers'' agitation. Members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana raised slogans against the farm bills and warned of intense agitations in Maharashtra in the coming days. "The Central government is not concerned about the woes of farmers and hence, we have called for protests in Maharashtra to support farmers agitating in Delhi," Ravikant Tupkar, a leader of the organisation told PTI.

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

