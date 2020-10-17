AAP MP Sanjay Singh Offers To House Hathras Victim's Kin At His Delhi Home, Slams CM Yogi

In a magnanimous move, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, offered to house the Hathras victim's family at his Delhi residence, after they expressed their wish to move to the national capital. Allaying their fears, he said that the family does not need to live in fear of the Yogi Adityanath government, informing that he has shared his offer with the victim's uncle. Singh had previously accused CM Yogi Adityanath of 'shielding the four accused' after he met the victim's family. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was reported to be gang-raped and murdered by four upper-caste men in Hathras.

Sanjay Singh: 'Will house Hathras victim's kin at my home'

मैं हाथरस की गुड़िया के परिवार को दिल्ली स्थित अपने आवास पर साथ रखने को तैयार हूँ उन्हें आदित्यनाथ राज के ख़ौफ़ में रहने की ज़रूरत नही मैंने गुड़िया के चाचा से फ़ोन पर बात करके अनुरोध किया है। https://t.co/K2oqv9cSgz — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 17, 2020

Lauding his move, CM Kejriwal tweeted,

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court reserved its order after hearing pleas seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the case. The SC bench headed by CJI S A Bobde, refused to hear new petitions on the matter after hearing arguments from the Uttar Pradesh government, accused and the victim. The Supreme Court will now pronounce an order if the trial must be transferred to Delhi, whether SC or HC will monitor the CBI probe and if the victim's family's security must be transferred to CRPF rather than UP police.

The family, represented by advocate Seema Kushwaha, said argued that the trial should be transferred to Delhi while Indira Jaising argued that CRPF protection must be provided to the family. Previously, the family had revealed to the Allahabad High Court that the police had initially refused to lodge an FIR when they had informed them after finding their daughter lying bleeding in the fields, hurt. The family also reportedly contradicted the police saying that the 'midnight funeral' of the victim was done without their consent adding, "we were not even told about the cremation".

Referring to the ongoing protests by several upper-caste men outside their home, the family stated that 'a conspiracy was being done against them in their village', as per sources. The family allegedly fears that they 'will be falsely framed' in this case. They have also expressed their wishes to leave Hathras and shift to Delhi, fearing societal problems.

What is the Hathras rape case?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was reported to be allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in a field on September 14 - all accused have been arrested. The victim succumbed to her injuries and her autopsy report read spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue with no mention of rape. Citing it, the police has claimed that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on September 30, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. Five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir have been suspended for the 'midnight funeral'. The family has been offered an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs, govt job to one family member and a house. The UP government's SIT is still probing as the case has now transferred to the CBI, which ahs begun its investigation.

