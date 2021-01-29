Rahul Gandhi Tells Farmers To 'not Move An Inch' From Delhi Borders: 'Protest Will Spread'

As farmers continue to protest at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur, often clashing with police and local protestors, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, told farmers to 'not move an inch'. Claiming that the protests will extend to cities, he extended his support to the Farmers' protest. Urging the Centre to repeal the Fam laws. With four farmer unions pulling out of the protest after the 26 January violence, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has put off its march to parliament as protests continue for the 64 days.

Rahul Gandhi to farmers: 'Don't move an inch'

"You are beating them, threatening them. Govt needs to talk to the farmers and give a solution and the only solution is repealing these laws. I want to say to the farmers that we are with you, don't even move an inch, we are with you, we will help you. This protest will move from farmers to cities. You cannot suppress this, I have 15 years of experience, it will spread across all the states," said Gandhi at the Congress press conference. 17 of 19 political parties boycotted the President's parliament address, in a protest to the Centre's farm laws.

Lashing out at the Centre for the breakdown of law and order on R-Day in Delhi, he said, "Who let 50 farmers go to the Red Fort and why, isn't this the work of Home Ministry, who let them go? The person who has allowed this to happen have to resign, but I cannot say this. BJP does not take responsibility for what has happened. You are saying you will withdraw it for 2 years. Withdraw it permanently, we will help you, we want resolution."

Farmer protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The Delhi police has filed over 25 cases, several FIRs and arrested 19 people.

The biggest faceoff was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi. This act led to several Kisan unions to withdraw from the protest and alleged Delhi locals stage a protest on city borders, against farmers. Top SKM leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait - who have been named in police's FIRs- have taken 'moral responsibility' for the violence but denied involvement in Red Fort plan as protests continue at Delhi borders.

