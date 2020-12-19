AAP MP Sanjay Singh Takes Jibe At Shah's Crowded Midnapore Rally: 'Is It Corona-mukt?'

Commenting on Home MInister Amit Shah's massive and crowded Medinipur rally, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday, questioned whether his rallies were 'Corona-mukt'. Reminding that Parliament's Winter session was cancelled due to rise in Coronavirus cases, Sanjay Singh commented on the crowds at the rally, with most of them not wearing masks. Centre faced Opposition's ire after the Winter Session of Parliament was scrapped citing Coronavirus, planning to bring the Budget session forward - most probably to January.

AAP MP: 'Corona-mukt' rally?

Suvendu: 'They say I am betrayer, who are they?'

Delivering a massive blow to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground on Saturday. Along with Adhikari, 23 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party- bolstering its chances in the 2021 Bengal elections. Lashing out at his peer - Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari had written an open letter to all Trinamool leaders, saying 'TMC and Bengal is not one family's fiefdom', urging them to join him.

Recalling his journey with Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thundered, " In 1999 I joined the TMC and we had a great role to bring a new wave. They are calling me traitor, what are they? BJP will be the party that will form the party in 2019. where there is no faith, belief, why should I be there?. I will get to work immediately. In my TMC rallies I use to say 'BJP hatao'. Tomorrow, I will hold a sabha, saying 'Talobaaj' Bhaipo hatao."

Suvendu quits TMC

On December 17, Suvendu Adhikari officially quit the Trinamool party on Thursday. Tendering his resignation to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked her for the opportunities afforded to him. Earlier he resigned from the MLA post, and held a closed-door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal, Jitendra Tiwari, Nityananda Chattopadhyay. However, Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee has not been accepted Adhikari's resignation stating 'improper norms'. The TMC chief has directed Prashant Kishor to reach out to rebels again, saying, 'I will fight the polls alone otherwise', as per sources. Adhikari - the mastermind of 2007 Nandigram agitation - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies was miffed with the growing influence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, resulting in his sidelining.

