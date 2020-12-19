TMC Responds To Suvendu Adhikari's Claims; Says 'party Free From Virus' Amid Mass Exodus

Retorting to TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's allegations, Former West Bengal Minister Madan Mitra on Saturday, said that if 'Mamata govt has not done anything, why was he silent?'. Claiming that Trinamool was 'free from virus', he said that the party will hold a gala event in the evening. Ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari along with 23 others joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's case tally crosses 1 crore-mark

Madan Mitra: 'TMC free from virus'

I'm told that Suvendu said Trinamool Congress (TMC) did nothing for the last 10 years. If TMC had done nothing is last 10 years why were you silent? It's unfortunate. Today there will be a gala evening for TMC workers as we're free from virus now: Former WB Minister Madan Mitra pic.twitter.com/9J88wSCQlh — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

EX-TMC MLA Shyamaprasad Mukherjee says 'Mentally tortured in TMC'; joins BJP with Adhikari

Suvendu: 'They say I am betrayer, who are they?'

Delivering a massive blow to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground. Along with Adhikari, 23 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party- bolstering its chances in the 2021 Bengal elections. Lashing out at his peer - Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari had written an open letter to all Trinamool leaders, saying 'TMC and Bengal is not one family's fiefdom', urging them to join him.

Recalling his journey with Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thundered, " In 1999 I joined the TMC and we had a great role to bring a new wave. They are calling me traitor, what are they? BJP will be the party that will form the party in 2019. where there is no faith, belief, why should I be there?. I will get to work immediately. In my TMC rallies I use to say 'BJP hatao'. Tomorrow, I will hold a sabha, saying 'Talobaaj' Bhaipo hatao."

Suvendu Adhikari & 23 others join BJP in Amit Shah's presence; thunders 'Remove Bhaipo'

Suvendu quits TMC

On December 17, Suvendu Adhikari officially quit the Trinamool party on Thursday. Tendering his resignation to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked her for the opportunities afforded to him. Earlier he resigned from the MLA post, and held a closed-door meeting with disgruntled leaders of the party including senior MP Sunil Mandal, Jitendra Tiwari, Nityananda Chattopadhyay. However, Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee has not been accepted Adhikari's resignation stating 'improper norms'. The TMC chief has directed Prashant Kishor to reach out to rebels again, saying, 'I will fight the polls alone otherwise', as per sources. Adhikari - the mastermind of 2007 Nandigram agitation - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts, has been miffed with the growing influence of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, resulting in his sidelining.

Amit Shah unsparing over TMC's exodus; tells Mamata 'soon you will be left standing alone'