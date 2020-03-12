No Proposal To Adjourn Parliament Because Of Coronavirus: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Thursday, stated that there has been no proposal to adjourn the Parliament session due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11. After the break, it commenced on March 2 and will continue till April 3.

'No proposal yet'

The number of cases in India rose to 73. No deaths due to coronavirus have been reported so far.

On Wednesday evening, the Union Government announced that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Globally, around 4,600 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected around 1,26,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and to more than 100 other countries.

