AAP Politicises 'India's Largest COVID Centre'; Alleges 'Shah Secretly Inaugurating It'

As Delhi grapples with a steep rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, ruling party AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday, took a jibe at the Home Minister Amit Shah, who has taken over the Coronavirus fight in the national capital. Singh alleged that Shah was 'secretly and stealthily' going to inaugurate the 10,000-bed COVID-19 care centre in Delhi. Subsequently, ANI reported that both Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, later today.

Delhi records 3,460 new COVID-19 cases; containment zones to increase after re-mapping

AAP politicises 'COVID care centre inauguration'

serological survey to analyse COVID-19 spread commences in Delhi

10,000-bed COVID care facility in Delhi

India's largest COVID Care facility built at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi is set to be inaugurated this week. Built over the 300-acre sprawling campus of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur's Bhati mines, the makeshift facility set up in a 1755 sqft x 703 sqft area will house over 10,000 COVID patients. In response to the Government's urgent demand for beds, the organisation had offered to allow its sprawling campus to be converted into a 10,000-bed facility for COVID patients.

This COVID centre is said to have 100 blocks, housing 100 beds in each block. It will be equipped with 500 urinals, 450 bathrooms and 300 wheel-chairs. There will be two buildings for storage, medicine for PPE kits and other belongings. About 50 acres has been slotted for toilets, bathrooms and parking.

Delhi: Kejriwal lists 5 weapons to combat COVID, says 'will emerge victorious over time'

Delhi's COVID battle

On Friday Delhi recorded 3,460 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 77,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,492. Delhi has already surpassed Mumbai's Coronavirus tally and has become the worst-hit Indian city by the pandemic. According to the bulletin, 47,091 patients have recovered, been discharged, or migrated so far. The city has 27,657 active COVID-19 cases. It said 4,59,156 tests have been conducted so far.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Mumbai and Delhi start COVID serosurvey; tally at 5,08,953

Centre has already advised the Delhi government to implement the containment strategy recommended by the V K Paul Committee - redrawing the containment zones. Moreover, the Delhi government in co-ordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have started a serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi with 20,000 blood samples. The exercise will be held till July 10.