Big Blow To Sonia Gandhi: Mayawati Accuses Congress Of Poaching, Will Skip Opposition Meet

In a massive setback to the Congress-led Opposition, BSP Supremo Mayawati, on Monday has stated that she will not be attending the all Opposition party meeting on CAA in New Delhi. Blaming the Congress of dividing the BSP in Rajasthan despite its outside support to the Congress government, she tweeted that she will not attend the Congress-led meeting as it would be demoralising to cadres. Reiterating her stance against the amended Citizenship Act, she requested the Centre to take back the contentious act.

BSP skips Opposition meet

3. वैसे भी बीएसपी CAA/NRC आदि के विरोध में है। केन्द्र सरकार से पुनः अपील है कि वह इस विभाजनकारी व असंवैधानिक कानून को वापिस ले। साथ ही, JNU व अन्य शिक्षण संस्थानों में भी छात्रों का राजनीतिकरण करना यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। 3/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 13, 2020

Mamata skips Opposition meet

On January 9, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee stated that she will be boycotting the Opposition meeting due to the vandalism caused by 'Congress and Left leaders' during anti-CAA protests. She also called out the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party of playing dirty politics in West Bengal and added that she will fight against NRC-CAA. The Congress had discussed a strategy in the CWC meet to get Banerjee into the fold, but it backfired.

Opposition meeting on CAA

The Congress party which has called the Opposition meeting in the Parliament at 2 PM on Monday, held the new year's first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the Opposition meet on CAA on Saturday. The Opposition meeting has been called to give shape to the Opposition's strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), which several parties have vocally opposed and supported student protests against it. Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Left-wing parties, NCP, DMK and RJD are likely to attend the meeting.

