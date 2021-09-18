AAP Slams Congress' Greed For Power As Punjab CM Offers To Resign: 'Governance A Casualty'

Scoffing at Congress' power tussle in Punjab, AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday, claimed that the Punjab government is indulging in a fight for the CM chair and ignored the public. Claiming that the people have been ignored by the past 4.5 years, Chadha stated that governance has been a casuality amid the 'dirty game for power'. Congress has called a CLP meeting at 5 PM as CM Capt Amarinder Singh offers to resign amid 'humiliation'.

AAP scoffs at Congress power struggle

"The govt has done nothing for Punjab in the past 4.5 years. Today, we are seeing a fight for the chair. They don't care about the people of Punjab. Governance has become a casualty in the dirty fight that is on," said Chadha. The AAP leader had termed Congress Punjab chief Navjot Sidhu as 'Rakhi Sawant of politics', facing ire for his sexist remark.

Capt Amarinder Singh offers to resign

Earlier in the day, the 79-year-old CM Capt Amarinder Singh has offered to resign from his post stating that he 'cannot take any more humiliation', reported sources. Furthermore, the CM has dialled Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and veteran Kamal Nath stating that he was a true Congressman at heart and would do nothing to hurt the party's chances. As per sources, Singh has told Gandhi that on her word, he had accepted all the political changes that happened till now, but now would no longer be able to take such humiliation. Several MLAs - specifically Navjot Singh Sidhu's supporters - have repeatedly attacked the CM, claiming that he was unfit to rule the state.

At the request of many Congress MLAs, Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said that a state Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held at 5 PM on Saturday. The party meeting will be attended by observers Ajay Maken, Harish Chaudhary, and Harish Rawat. Sources state that possible replacements for Singh may be discussed with Ambika Soni and Sunil Jakhar among the top choices. Recently, Singh and Sidhu locked horns over farmer protests with the CM urging farmers to move their protests to Delhi while Sidhu urged the CM to fulfill the demands raised by the farmers and cancel FIRs against the protestors.

Sidhu takes charge

In August, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh relented to rebel MLA Najot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. Sidhu later, once again riled up the CM, demanding him to fulfill the 18 points promised by the Congress ahead of polls in February 2022. Moreover, his supporters demanded the Punjab CM's ouster, which has been quashed by the High Command. Amarinder Singh has been declared as the party's CM face for the 2022 state polls