AAP Uses Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding As Clickbait, Claims To 'have All Details'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday claimed to 'have all details' pertaining to the wedding of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The royal wedding of the two actors is set to take place in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan between 7-9 December. Both Katrina and Vicky have kept the matter hush-hush, letting only bare-minimum details trickle in. However, to everyone's surprise, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday claimed that they had 'all details' related to the Katrina-Vicky wedding!

Taking to Instagram, AAP's official handle posted an image of the celebrity couple asking readers to 'swipe to know' the 'Shocking Details.' In the caption, AAP wrote, "WE HAVE ALL THE DETAILS".

AAP uses Vicky-Katrina wedding as clickbait

However, when readers swiped left, they came across details pertaining to the schemes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. In a detailed advertisement post, AAP shared that 35 lakh electricity consumers in Delhi had received a Rs 0 electricity bill, Rs 1 crore gratia had been given to martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces, and Corona warriors. Several other schemes of Arvind Kejriwal were detailed amongst other information.

"35 lakh electricity consumers in Delhi got Rs 0 electricity bills last month. Kejriwal government is the only government that gives Rs 1 crore ex gratia to families of the brave martyrs in the Indian Armed Forces, police, etc in Delhi. This scheme is also extended to our Corona warriors including doctors, nurses, sanitation staff, teachers on COVID-19 duty etc. Delhi has the highest minimum wages in India. Delhi Government school kids are running their own business. Kejriwal government has a budget surplus despite providing free education, electricity, water and public transport for women... If this can happen in Delhi then why not other states?" read AAP's clickbait post.

Netizens request 'Padma Shri' for AAP admin

The hilarious clickbait left netizens in splits. Several commented on the post demanding a 'Padma Shri' award or a salary hike for the admin of the page for the witty idea. Some even requested AAP to make the admin of the page the next CM of Punjab for coming up with this ingenious promotion scheme.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to get married in Rajasthan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly tying the knot at the 14th century Six Senses Fort on 9 December. The star couple has already arrived in Rajasthan for the wedding. Apart from the duo, Katrina's mother was also spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. The wedding festivities will kick off with the Haldi ceremony on Tuesday at 4 PM. Yellow is the theme for the event, and everything from the decor to the outfits is likely to be in this colour.