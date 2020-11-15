Goa Congress Leader Resigns, Slams 'lack Of Direction, Ideology And Leadership' In Party

Congress leader Urfan Mulla on Sunday stepped down from the post of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman stating that he was not happy with the 'functioning of the party' and the lack of 'unity among the senior leaders.'

"I undersigned Mr.Urfan Mulla tendering my resignation from the post of GPCC Minority Chairman as well as GPCC Spokesperson. I would like to thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the party which I did to the best of my ability," he said in his letter.

Tendering his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Mulla said that 'minority issues were being used like tissue paper' for votes, adding that there was a 'lack of organization, direction, ideology, and most importantly lack of leadership,' in the party. The leader also submitted his resignation as the GPCC Spokesperson. The leader also added that the "old guards" of the Congress party in the state had failed in giving space to its "young and ambitious leaders."

"Further, I would like to mention that I am not happy with the functioning of party as there is no unity among senior leaders only fighting for their personal gains, nobody is bothered about the party neither about minority issues we just be use like tissue paper and vote banks. The Congress suffers from lack of organization, lack of direction and ideology, and most importantly lack of leadership. The old guards in the party in Goa have brought nothing to the party and have miserably failed in decision making again and again," he said. "The old guards of Congress party in the state have failed in giving space to its young and ambitious leaders. Hope you will consider my resignation, I wish all the best to INC party both at the centre as well as state level," he added.

In August, the grand-old party had come to blows after 23 senior leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the Party. The letter emphasized the need for active leadership in the party and raised questions about the party's condition and direction, demanding an internal election to the CWC. Since the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as party chief post-2019 Lok Sabha debacle, several Congress members have resigned from their posts. The party has also seen too many defections across states with collapse of its governments in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

