'AAP Will Contest all 70 Seats In Upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly Polls': Manish Sisodia

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will contest the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that his party was ready to contest on all 70 seats in the next Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Speaking further, Manish Sisodia said that he has observed that the people in Uttarakhand are unhappy with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Manish Sisodia: AAP to contest Uttarakhand assembly polls

While speaking to ANI, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said, "A lot of people from Uttarkhand used to visit us and say that the way AAP government worked in Delhi they should come to power in Uttarkhand too. The way AAP worked in Delhi for electricity, water, education, health, and employment, the same should be done there."

Sisodia said that given the people of the state want APP to come to power in Uttarakhand, CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to file party candidates on all 70 seats. Stating that he has been to the state twice, Delhi Deputy CM said that a number of senior people are joining Aam Aadmi Party. Claiming that the people in the state are unhappy with CM Rawat, the AAP leader said that in the last 4 years, the state government did nothing. "They are even calling him zero work Chief Minister," he added.

Appreciating Uttarakhand minister Madan Kaushik for accepting the challenge to discuss on the development work done by the Rawat-led state government, Sisodia said that he is ready to discuss whenever he is invited for debate. He said. "I am very happy that Madan Kaushik, a senior minister in the Rawat government of Uttarakhand and also a four-time MLA from Haridwar, has accepted the challenge to debate his government's work. I accept his challenge. I request him to tell me the place and time when and where he would like to discuss the work done by his government in education, health, and employment. I would like to come."

The next Uttarakhand assembly polls are due in 2022. BJP and Congress are the two main political parties in the state. Out of the total 70 Assembly seats, the BJP, which is currently in power, has 56 seats and Congress 11.

(With ANI inputs)