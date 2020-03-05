'No Need To Discuss CAA, NPR In Assembly, CM Has Issued Clarification': Ashok Chavan

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that there is no need to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Chavan told the media that as CAA and NPR are Central laws, it need not be discussed in the state Assembly. He said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would make the best decision on the matter.

Further speaking about the rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the differing stand of party alliances on CAA and NPR, Ashok Chavan said that the Shiv Sena, Congress, and the NCP are against the implementation of the law.

"All three parties are of the same view that the law, which is not in the interest of the nation and the state, won't be implemented. The Chief Minister has also cleared his stand already," Ashok said.

Earlier, the Congress had demanded that there should be a resolution passed in the Maharashtra Assembly against CAA and NPR.

BJP moves CAA discussion in State Assembly

In yet another tactic to corner its former ally - Shiv Sena, BJP on Thursday has moved for a discussion on CAA in the Maharashtra Assembly. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has moved the Assembly for a discussion on the Act seeking the government clear stance on the issue as CM Uddhav Thackeray & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar have opposed Congress-NCP's stance on the issue.

While Congress-NCP has maintained that the law is 'unconstitutional and targets minorities', both the CM and his deputy have said 'CAA affects no one'.

"We have presented a discussion on CAA, as several ministers have stated that they will not allow the implementation of the law. The government must clarify its stance as CM Uddhav Thackeray has clarified his stance on the issue. We feel as the ruling government is split on the issue, they are scared," said Fadnavis to reporters outside Vidhan Sabha. Slamming BJP, State Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said, " The BJP is misusing the Vidhan Sabha by raising matters of CAA. They should not do this".

(Image: PTI)