AAP Joins Bandwagon Questioning Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Nomination To Rajya Sabha

After President Ram Nath Kovind nominated former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, on Tuesday, raised questions on the nomination and asked for a law to be formulated when it comes to the reappointment of a senior position holder to such a post after his/her retirement.

"This is a matter of concern for sure. A person who had delivered his verdict on Rafael and his verdict was even questioned then. Since everybody respects the Supreme Court, so nobody made a statement which would affect the honour of the top court. But people still had questions and doubts about the Rafael verdict. Now, the same person is being given a back door entry into the Parliament. This raises a big question on our judiciary," Sanjay Singh said.

"A decision should be taken on whether people who were once on the senior posts should be allowed to hold a post after retirement or not. A law should be made for this," Singh added.

Sanjay Singh on MP Crisis

Reacting to the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, the AAP leader said that the BJP should respect the Vidhan Sabha head's decision and wait for the floor test till March 26.

"Even during Karnataka, the Supreme Court had not changed the decision of the Karnataka government. I think, that if the Vidhan Sabha head has adjourned the house, then his decision should be honored. If BJP has the majority, then it should wait till March 26 and prove it. Why is it getting scared? The MLAs are being held captive. Is this democracy? Even the family of the MLAs cannot meet them. What is the issue of sending those MLAs to the Speaker and letting him decide the next action?" he asked.

President Kovind Nominates Gogoi

According to a notification issued by the Centre on Monday, the President has, under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, nominated the former CJI to fill the vacancy in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of one of the nominated members. 51 seats in Rajya Sabha will fall vacant in April, five more in June, one in July, and 11 in November this year.

