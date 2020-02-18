The Debate
Kejriwal's Delhi Govt To Organise Sundar Kand Every Tuesday, Says 'Lord Hanuman Will Help'

Politics

In what is being called as yet another Hindutva pitch, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has said that it will have recitation of Sundar Kand

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
AAP

In what is being called as yet another Hindutva pitch, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has said that it will have the recitation of Sundar Kand every Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, AAP's MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted that there will a Sundar Kand event at 4.30 PM at Chirag Delhi's Ancient Shiv Mandir. 

Sundar Kand is a part of Hindu epic Ramayana which describes the adventures of Lord Hanuman. As per mythology, Lord Hanuman was called “Sundara” by his mother. 

 

AAP MLA warns against 'insulting Hanuman', predicts threat to BJP's pan-India prospects

Speaking to Republic TV, AAP MLA Bharadwaj said: "I think Hanuman ji is running the entire country, so our government is a small thing. It was Hanuman ji who helped Lord Rama and Laxman. He has always helped people. Whenever someone talks about loyalty, in problems, people pray to Lord Hanuman."

PM Modi wishes Kejriwal on his oathtaking; gets quick response from Delhi Chief Minister

'Hanuman too gives some wins': Sanjay Raut's quip at BJP in Saamana after Delhi debacle

AAP swept Delhi elections

This development comes after Delhi CM Kejriwal called himself a "Hanuman Bhakht" and recited Hanuman Chalisa ahead of polls. In his victory speech, he also thanked Lord Hanuman."This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years." He also visited the Ancient Hanuman Temple at Delhi CP after his party swept the assembly polls. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

Delhi CM Kejriwal takes office; Sisodia assures 'AAP's 10 guarantees' to be implemented

Published:
