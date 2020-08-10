Abhishek Singhvi Welcomes Sachin Pilot Back Into Congress Folds; Hails Gandhi's Efforts

Welcoming back rebel leader Sachin Pilot, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Monday, hailed the efforts of Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken in making it happen. Moreover, he also hailed the political instincts of Gehlot which rarely fail him. Incidentally, most senior leaders had criticised Pilot when he was allegedly in talks with BJP, which he had rubbished.

Pilot camp MLA Bhanwar Lal meets Ashok Gehlot to extend support; all rebels to leave Delhi

Singhvi welcomes back Sachin Pilot

Welcome back #Sachin. A constructive &enjoyable phase of Rajasthan building awaits. Congrats 4teamwork under #RahulGandhi +his tireless team, incl #Venugopal, #Surjewala #Maken who became residents of my home state. Not 2forget pol instincts of #Gehlot which rarely fail him. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 10, 2020

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 22.15 lakhs; Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests +ve

Pilot up for national role?

Hours after Congress appointed a 3-member panel to probe into Sachin Pilot's demands, the ex-Deputy CM of Rajasthan along with 15 rebel MLAs have met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence, as per sources. Pilot may be given a national level role - mostly Gehlot's General secretary post, claim sources. Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel are also reportedly present for the meeting.

Previously, Pilot met with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence to discuss 'negotiation terms'. After that meeting, the Gandhi siblings also met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss Pilot's demands and the situation in Rajasthan. After the meeting, Congress issued a statement announcing Pilot's return and that a panel would be constituted to address his grievances.

Sachin Pilot & 15 rebel MLAs meet Sonia Gandhi; ex-Dy CM may get national role: Sources

Rajasthan political & legal crisis

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. Rajasthan Assembly is set to reconvene on August 14.

Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Congress sets up panel to probe Sachin Pilot's issues

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order. Moreover, BSP and BJP have moved the High Court and the Supreme Court challenging six BSP MLAs' merger with Congress, seek their disqualification.