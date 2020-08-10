Pilot Camp MLA Bhanwar Lal Meets Ashok Gehlot To Extend Support; All Rebels To Leave Delhi

As Congress hints at a truce with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal met CM Ashok Gehlot at CM residence in Jaipur, pledging his support. Sources further report that all MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp are leaving from Delhi. Lal is one of two Pilot camp MLAs who was named in the FIR for alleged horse-trading with BJP. Rajasthan High Court is set to hear all pleas on the issue, including Lal's on August 13.

Addressing reporters in Jaipur, Lal said, "He (Gehlot) is the head of the party. There is no camp. There was no anger. We will fulfill the promises made to people as a party".

Urging other rebel MLAs to meet Gehlot, he said that he had discussed his issues with the CM who has promised everything will be solved. While he said he was unsure if Pilot would return or not, he said that other MLAs should come back. Meanwhile, another rebel MLA - Vishvendra Bharatpur denied reports of truce telling 'Hold your horses'.

"I believe all other MLAs should also come. I had some problems which I displayed openly. Ashok Gehlot promised me all the work will be completed. I am with Ashok Gehlot. He (Pilot) has already met Rahul Gandhi. I don't know if Sachin Pilot will come or not, I urge other MLAs to come," he added.

Sachin Pilot meets Gandhis

Earlier in the day, miffed former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot met with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence to discuss 'negotiation terms'. After that meeting, the Gandhi siblings also met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss Pilot's demands and the situation in Rajasthan. Apart from Pilot's meeting, leaders close to him have revealed that they are in touch with Congress leaders and that resolution was near.

Rajasthan political & legal crisis

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. Rajasthan Assembly is set to reconvene on August 14.

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order. Moreover, BSP and BJP have moved the High Court and the Supreme Court challenging six BSP MLAs' merger with Congress, seek their disqualification.