'Is He Lord Ram?': Congress Doesn't Expect Much From Trump's Visit; Hurls 'machoman' Jibe

Congress MP from West Bengal's Berhampore Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while talking about US President Doland Trump’s upcoming visit to India questioned the need of 'seven million' people attending the ‘Namaste, President Trump’ event in Ahmedabad. He asked if Donald Trump was Lord Ram and said that people do not need to worship him. Chowdhury further stated that PM Modi had a big challenge in front of him to crack a good trade deal with the USA and President Trump.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Trump’s India visit

Talking about US President Donald Trump and PM Modi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Trump seems very mercurial to me. He can say anything, anywhere at any time. PM Modi and Trump have one thing in common, both want to emerge as a macho man and have a balshaali personality. If PM Modi thinks that Trump will come here and walk in his direction, he is completely mistaken. This is because Trump’s policy is America-first.”

“Trump wants to bring protectionism in America. He is of the view of expediting USA’s business (dhanda) first and not care about the world. Trump will just force us to buy more weapons and ammunition from the USA and crack some deal around it. They are coming here for their business not to patronise us,” he added.

Read: 'Trump using India visit for elections': NCP takes issue with US President's 'propaganda'

‘Is he lord Ram?’

“PM Modi’s diplomacy will determine how we can crack a deal with them that benefits us. I think it's better to not pin a lot of hope and trust on Trump’s visit. When asked about 'seven million' (unlikely to be a real number but quoted by US President Trump) people attending Trump’s inauguration of Motera stadium and his roadshow in Gujarat, Adhir Ranjan added, “Is Trump lord Ram?” asked Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. “He is just an American President for us, what is the need of seven million people attending him? We are not living in India to worship him. Trump will come but he won’t do a trade deal because he wants to maintain his protectionism. He does not want us to enter America’s markets. Interestingly, during this time only he has also announced that India a developed nation.

Read: After Kem Cho Trump, It could be Howdy Taj Mahal for the US President's India visit

Chowdhury on India being an underdeveloped nation

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury further explained how India is not a developed country and said, “See, in India, our per capita income is 2000. When compared with America, they have 7000-dollar per capita income. Why are they calling us a developed country? Because if they claim that we are a developed country, they will stop providing us with facilities and grants. The countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, etc. have been receiving funds from the USA, however, we would not get it now.”

Read: Trump excited to visit Motera: All you need to know about the largest cricket stadium

“All Trump wants to do its fill our markets with American goods and earn money from India. We cannot supply our goods in the USA with fewer taxes as he is adamant on declaring us developed. This is how the concept of America-first is. Now, PM Modi has a big challenge in front of him. He has been the CM of Gujarat and as we all know that the world has witnessed the entrepreneurship qualities of all the Gujaratis across the globe. We will have to see how PM Modi applies this while dealing with Donald Trump,” Chowdhury added.

Read: Donald Trump says PM Modi told him '5-7 million people' will greet them at Ahmedabad