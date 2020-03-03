Amid Ruckus, Lok Sabha Speaker Warns MP's Of Suspension If They Invade Floor, Bans Placard

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday has warned lawmakers from both Treasury and Opposition benches not to cross the floor of the House or they would be suspended for the rest of the session. He also banned the use of placards inside the House. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm following the uproar.

This comes a day after BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other amid ruckus by over the Opposition’s demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation in the wake of Delhi violence on Monday.

Addressing the house Om Birla said, "No MP from either side will go from their side to the other. If any one does so I will suspend him for the whole session. Don't bring a placard or banner in the house. If you want to run the house by bringing placards, say it on record."

Earlier on Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called an all-party meeting to ensure smooth functioning in the Parliament. The meeting was called over the scuffle that took place a day earlier between BJP MP Jaskaur Meena and Congress MP Ramya Haridas.

Uproar in Lok Sabha

On Monday, members from both sides lodged separate complaints with Speaker Om Birla acccusing rival party MPs of misbehaviour. Congress members repeatedly stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence. They also sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The protests started soon after the House met at 2 pm following an adjournment earlier over the death of sitting member Baidyanath Prasad Mahto of Janata Dal-United. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had earlier condemned Opposition members for tearing papers in the House.

'I am personally pained at the developments'

Expressing his anguish over the scuffle between BJP and Congress members in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till Tuesday, saying he does not want to run it under such circumstances. The House was earlier adjourned thrice as members from the two sides pushed and shoved each other amid the Opposition's protests against communal violence in Delhi, which has claimed over 40 lives.

As the House met at 4.30 pm, Birla said, "We must maintain decorum in the House. It belongs to every member. I am personally pained at the developments in the House. You are not pained. I do not want to run proceedings under such circumstances... Everybody should deliberate to ensure that the dignity of the House is maintained." He said senior members of the House should do their bit to ensure it runs smoothly.

