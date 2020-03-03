'If Parliament Can't Discuss Delhi Riots & Come To A Solution, Then What Is It For?': AAP

After the parliamentary session on Monday witnessed a scuffle between the Congress and ruling BJP with the former demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over last week's riots, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh slammed the Centre alleging that government doesn't want to discuss the issue.

"If the Parliament cannot discuss an important issue of riot, if it can not come to a solution on such an important issue, then what is it for? If the government is not ready to discuss the issue what will the Opposition do?" asked Sanjay Singh.

Sanjay Singh's remark has come after Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused an immediate discussion in Rajya Sabha over the Delhi violence while assuring that the riot issue will be discussed at a later date.

'Centre standing with rioters'

The AAP leader accused the government of supporting riot mongers. He said, "The government respects rioters and is standing with them. How will the country be safe if the government has a riot-oriented mindset?"

Sanjay Singh also recalled Home Minister Amit Shah's statement "press EVM button to get Shaheen Bagh electrocuted" from a rally prior to Delhi elections. The AAP leader also slammed former AAP turned BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his inciting remarks despite his own party leader Amanatullah Khan's inciting statements on several occasions.

Earlier in the day, various opposition parties had set to corner the Central government over the Delhi violence with nine opposition parties filing adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha. Congress, Mayawati-led BSP, SP of Akhilesh Yadav, DMK led by MK Stalin, TMC of Mamata Banerjee, RSP and the left were among the parties that filed adjournment notices over the violence. There is also a growing demand for the Home Minister's resignation over the violence.

