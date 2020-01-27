Cong's Shergill Brands Adnan Sami 'enemy' Over His Pak Heritage, Says 'he Jumped Border'

A massive controversy erupted when Congress' Jaiveer Shergill opposed the government's move to bestow singer-musician Adnan Sami with Padma Shri. Posing three big questions to BJP over Adnan Sami's award, Jaiveer Shergill wrote: "3 questions for BJP on #adnansami. 1. India's soldier intruder fighting against Pakistan, and honors son of Pak Air Force officer? 2. For Padmashri, is contribution to society necessary or praising the government? 3. Is the new criterion for Padmashri "करो सरकार की चमचागिरी मिलेगा तुमको #Padmashri?" [sic]

Responding without mincing his words, singer Adnan Sami called Shergill a 'kid' and questioned him on how a son can be held accountable for the acts of his parents. He mocked Shergill and asked him if that is what they taught him at Berkley law school. Giving it back to Sami, Shergill referred to him as an 'Uncle' and wrote: "Uncle, I can reply in ur language but “Indian” culture teaches us to be respectful even to our enemies-u jumped border only recently so guess ur still learning. Objection is to Policy of declaring Indian Soldier as foreigner & giving award to family of a Pak soldier.Good Day." [sic]

Sami, born in London to a Pakistani Air force veteran, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

While speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over the politics of his Padma Shri, Adnan Sami said, "I am a musician. In many ways, I am an International musical gypsy. I don't understand politics and neither am I a politician. And I want to keep my home clean. You want to politicize my Padma Shri, go ahead, it doesn't matter. After 33 years of my struggle, I have been honoured with this. What have I done to you? I have only given you music, brought smile to your face, made you fall in love."

