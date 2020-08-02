After Amit Shah, UP BJP President Swatantra Singh Tests COVID Positive; Quarantines Self

On the same day as Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested COVID-19 positive, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh has informed that he has contracted the virus as well. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Swantantra Dev Singh stated that he had been experiencing early symptoms of the disease and had taken the test which has resulted positive. The state BJP President has urged people who have come in contact with him to take the test and quarantine themselves.

Singh has also informed that at present he has been quarantined at home, as per his doctor's advice. "I was experiencing initial symptoms of Corona, due to which I took the test. The result shows that I have tested COVID-19 positive. I request people who have come in contact with me to quarantine themselves and as per necessity take the test."

मुझे कोरोना के शुरुआती लक्षण दिख रहे थे जिसके चलते मैंने अपनी कोविड-19 की जाँच कराई। जाँच में मेरी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉज़िटिव आई है। मुझसे संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों से मेरा निवेदन है कि वह गाइडलाइन के अनुसार स्वयं को क्वारंटाइन कर ले और आवश्यकता अनुसार अपनी जाँच करा ले। — Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) August 2, 2020

डॉक्टर की सलाह पर मैं वर्तमान में अपने आवास पर होम क्वारंटाइन हूँ। मेरा सभी प्रदेश्वासियों से निवेदन है कि पूरी सावधानी बरतें और सरकार की गाइडलाइन का सख़्ती से पालन करे। — Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) August 2, 2020

Upon learning about it, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extended best wishes to the state's BJP President. He expressed that under the watch of potent doctors and with strong self-confidence, Singh would recover quickly.

Amit Shah tests COVID positive

The Union Home Minister, on Sunday, confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors. Shah has also urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

The Union Home Minister has been at the helm of the battle against the pandemic. The Home Ministry recently announced the extension of the lockdown till August 31 and issued guidelines for the third phase of the Unlock. Shah also took charge of the failing battle in the national capital and turned waves around.

