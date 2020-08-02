Mamata Banerjee Wishes For Amit Shah's Speedy Recovery After HM Tests COVID-19 Positive

Upon learning about Union Home Minister Amit Shah testing positive for COVID-19, TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wished for the former BJP President's speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee wished well for him and stated that her prayers are with Shah and his family. The Union Home Minister, on Sunday, confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors.

Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 2, 2020

Shah has also urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

The Union Home Minister has been at the helm of the battle against the pandemic. The Home Ministry recently announced the extension of the lockdown till August 31 and issued guidelines for the third phase of the Unlock. Shah also took charge of the failing battle in the national capital and turned waves around. The series of steps taken by Shah led to a massive improvement in the situation of COVID-19 in Delhi, taking the recovery rate well above 80% which is also the highest in the country.

Shah's party cadre also wished for his speedy recovery as soon as he confirmed that he had been infected. "Amit Shah Ji, I pray to God that you recover soon and serve the country with the same energy as before," Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted. BJP National President JP Nadda said, "Received the news that respected Home Minister Amit Shah has been infected with Corona. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

