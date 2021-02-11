Union Min Kataria Flays Rahul Gandhi Over Farm Law Criticism, Reiterates PM's Assurance

On Thursday, MoS Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria lashed out at ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the Union government over the three farm laws. He informed the media that Gandhi's only agenda was to malign the Centre. Lamenting the Wayanad MP's remarks, Kataria mentioned that the entire world is praising PM Modi's work. Moreover, he reiterated the PM's assurance that the Centre is willing to amend the farm laws if any specific discrepancies are brought to its notice. Earlier in the day, Gandhi created a flutter in the Treasury benches by directly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and two leading industrialists of India.

Rahul Gandhi misinterprets farm laws

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the three farm bills during the discussion on the Budget in the Lower House. While refraining from commenting on the Union Budget, Gandhi provided his interpretation of the farm laws. Misinterpreting the The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 which aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of APMCs and allowing them to sell their produce anywhere in India, Gandhi contended that it would lead to the end of the Mandi system.

Regarding The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, the Wayanad MP said, "The content of the second law is that the biggest industrialists can store any amount of grain, fruit and vegetables. There is no limit. They can hoard as much as they want. The content of the second law is to finish the Essential Commodities Act". Moreover, he quoted a Congress-era family planning slogan- 'Hum do, hamare do' to allege that only 4 persons are running the country and reaping benefits from these laws.

Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "The content of the third law is that when a farmer goes to the biggest industrialist and demands the right price for his grain, fruits and vegetables, then he will not be allowed to go to the court. Many years ago, there was a slogan for family planning- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Like coronavirus comes in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. Today, this country is run by 4 people- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Everyone knows their names."

