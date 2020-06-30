'After Banning Chinese Apps, Check Chinese Software In Russian S-400': Subramanian Swamy

A day after the Centre announced its decision to ban 50 Chinese apps, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that the Government should also check for 'Chinese software and apps' in the S-400 deal with Russia. The senior BJP leader's remarks come in response to the USD 5 billion deal with Russia, where India has ordered five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems from the country. Subramanian Swamy said that the missile system needs to be checked for 'Chinese software' before risking our armed forces.

After ban of Chinese Apps in social media the Govt should check Chinese software and apps in S400 before risking our armed forces — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 30, 2020

Read: Rajnath Singh Heads To Moscow; May Discuss India-China Clash & S-400 Deal With Putin Admin

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak Not To Affect S-400 Air Defence Missile Systems Deliveries To India: Ambassador

S-400 missile system deal

On June 22, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Russia to attend the grand Victory Day parade at Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War. As per sources, the S-400 deal was one of the prime points of focus during his three-day visit to Moscow. The visit had also grabbed eyeballs since it occurred shortly after the June 16 border clash between India and China in the Galwan valley.

In October 2018, India signed a massive deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, for which it completed its first tranche of payment of around USD 800 million last year. The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system with a capacity to track up to 300 targets 600 km away.

Earlier this year, Deputy Director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Vladimir Drozhzhov, assured that the delivery of the missile systems would not be delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and would be completed by the end of 2021.

Apart from the pending S-400 deal, it is also reported that India is likely to purchase Sukhoi SU-30MKIs, MiG-29s and other fighter jets from Russia as well.

Read: China's Government Issues First Response After India Bans 59 Apps; 'strongly Concerned'

Read: India Bans 59 Chinese Apps: List Of Alternatives To Replace Chinese Mobile Applications