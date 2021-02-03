'India Will Thrive Come What May': Gautam Gambhir, Dhawan Slam Rihanna & Co On Farm Stir

Downplaying the attempts by foreign personalities wading into the farmers' stir, Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan tweeted their support to 'India against propaganda' call. The 2011 World Cup winner, Gambhir remarked that outside forces have been trying to rule for centuries but India 'remains & will thrive' come what may. Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also echoed similar views as he called for everyone to 'stand together'. Their statements come after global pop sensation Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg intruded the farmers' stir in to extend their support through social media.

Taking to Twitter, Shikhar Dhawan said that reaching a solution that benefits the nation is of 'utmost importance.' Meanwhile, Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri also called for a solution to end the farmers' protest but maintained that it is an 'internal matter' which would be resolved through dialogue.

Outside forces have been trying to divide us, rule over us for centuries. But India remains & will thrive come what may! Use your billions, try your best! This is the New India 🇮🇳#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 3, 2021

Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2021

Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda 🇮🇳 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 3, 2021

Moments earlier, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also opposed foreign interference in India's affairs. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster wrote that India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. Referring to Rihanna's comment, Sachin added that the external forces can be spectators but not participants. Furthermore, the 2011 World Cup winner also added that Indians know India and should decide for India and then urged the people of the country to remain united as a nation.

MEA quashes foreign meddling

Following Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris also expressed their support for the farmers' cause in India. The meddling of global personalities in India's internal matters forced the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue a statement and quash the propaganda. In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court has already stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the impasse between the protesting farmers and the Union government. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario. To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. It called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

