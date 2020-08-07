After India Breaches 20 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, Rahul Gandhi Questions Centre's 'inaction'

On Friday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre after India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 cases mark. In the last 24 hours, the country witnessed its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 62,482 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. According to Gandhi, the Narendra Modi-led government was missing in action. Writing on Twitter, he also highlighted that his earlier prediction of more than 20 lakh Indians getting infected with COVID-19 by August had proven to be correct.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 6,07,384 active COVID-19 cases in India while 13,78,105 patients have been discharged and 41,585 deaths have been reported. As per the Ministry of Health, the country’s COVID-19 management had been boosted by two significant achievements- continuously rising recovery rate and a case fatality rate that has remained below the global average. At present, India’s recovery and case fatality rate stands at 68% and 2.05% respectively.

With 49,769 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has attributed the improvement in the recovery rate to the enhanced hospital infrastructure and emphasis on efficient treatment of hospitalized patients. It cited that the average daily recovered cases have increased from 26,000 cases to 44,000 cases in the last two weeks. According to the Ministry, focused containment and widespread testing combined with supervised isolation and effective treatment have ensured a decline in the percentage of active cases.

Delhi Health Minister backs convalescent plasma therapy

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain offered clarification on AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria's analysis of the effectiveness of the convalescent plasma therapy. According to Jain, Dr. Guleria meant that plasma therapy was not effective after an advanced stage of the infection. Jain stressed that this therapy was effective if given on time, especially before the patient needs a ventilator. Previously, the Delhi Health Minister had credited the convalescent plasma therapy for saving his life, after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 17.

