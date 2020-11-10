After Kerala & Maharashtra, Punjab Revokes General Consent For CBI Investigation In State

Punjab on Monday joined other non-BJP states which revoked general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out probe in the state. This move by Punjab will make it necessary for the CBI to get the state government's permission to conduct investigations in the state. Several opposition-ruled states allege that the BJP-led central government has been misusing the agency to harass political opponents and settle political scores.

Punjab revokes general consent for CBI probe

Punjab's decision to revoke CBI investigation in the state came after Kerala and Maharashtra earlier in October revoked their general consent for CBI investigation. Earlier in October, Kerala's Law Minister A K Balan said that the government is 'seriously considering' to withdraw the general consent given to CBI. Kerala's intent to block CBI from state affairs came after CM Pinrayi Vijayani-led UDF government is being investigated over Life Mission project. AK Balan said, 'Many states do complain that CBI is interfering in issues where it has no jurisdiction. We also want to protect the state's interest.'

Kerala's decision to revoke Central Bureau of Investigation in the state came after Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government withdrew CBI consent.

(With ANI inputs)