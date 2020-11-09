 In Sushant case, Subramanian Swamy shares 'progress' on letter seeking info on CBI probe

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy, who has written multiple times to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, shared a latest update to his requests. The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament posted that one of his letters witnessed ‘some progress.’ He shared that the Prime Minister’s Office has asked the concerned department to submit the taken action report of the Central Bureau of Investigation probe to Subramanian Swamy.

Dr Swamy shares ‘some progress’ on his requests on CBI probe of Sushant case

Taking to Twitter, Dr Subramanian Swamy shared the letter in which the Home Ministry has written to the DOPT, on instructions from the PMO. The Home Ministry’s Under Secretary Ashok Kumar Pal has written, “It is requested that the matter may please be looked into appropriately and action taken report may be conveyed directly to the Hon’ble Member of Parliament.”

Swamy, one of the prominent names to raises loopholes in the death of Sushant, had written to PM Modi, seeking a CBI investigation into the case, when the case was still being investigated by the Mumbai Police. The leader had first written before Sushant’s family had registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty and others on July 25, and then wrote again on July 30, stating that it had become ‘more necessary’ after the FIR registered by the family.

After drama with Bihar Police then coming to Mumbai to investigate and ‘SSRians’ taking up the ‘CBI for SSR’ movement in a massive way, the Supremer Court had then ordered the CBI to take over the case on August 19.

Dr Swamy wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office multiple times thereafter too, first seeking a review on the alleged report filed by the Dr Sudhir Gupta’s forensic team from AIIMS, that had sparked a controversy for allegedly terming the case a ‘suicide’ in its report to CBI, after initially terming the scene as ‘forensically unsuitable for examination.’ The BJP leader also raised numerous other questions over Cooper Hospital’s autopsy report, and even shared that the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ramgopal Yadav, had asked the Health Ministry Secretary to answer the details to him.

On SSR death Issue, Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 writes to @narendramodi @PMOIndia letter asking that a Medical Board of Health Ministry to scrutinise the AIIMS report on the post-mortem

5 questions raised by Dr. Swamy

Whether the AIIMS team did a post mortem of Sushant's case or they were only forming an opinion on the report done by cooper, it has to be made public for proof? Whether Dr Sudhir Gupta was advised/pressurised by someone to give interviews before the media. He did not go to anybody or did a PC but instead went to friendly media? Was there any destruction of evidence? Overall was there any insufficiency from a medical point of view? Ministry of Health if considers then the matter can be examined by the medical team of the ministry

Sushant's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI has not given any major update regarding the case yet, irking a section of the fans of the late actor. The agency had questioned prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, her family members, and others like Jaya Saha, but no other prominent name in the last few weeks.

