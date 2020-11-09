In Sushant case, Shekhar Suman highlights 'paradox' on Nov 14, questions 'big mystery'

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is set to complete five months on November 14. As the date fell on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Shekhar Suman highlighted the 'paradox' of the date. Urging ‘SSrians’ to light a diya in the late actor's memory, he also expressed his displeasure over the unanswered questions and probe of Central Bureau of Investigation related to his death.

Shekhar Suman on 5 months of Sushant’s death

Shekhar Suman has been among those to raise his voice against various loopholes in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and sought justice for him.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote that November 14 will be ‘bright n auspicious’ due to Diwali but 14th had also become a ‘black date’ due to the death of Sushant on June 14. The Movers & Shakers star urged fans to light a diya in his memory and pray that his ‘soul shines wherever it is n forever.’

Highlighting that the path to justice might be tough and people move on from heartbreaks, he stated that one could can always pray. He also sought to know why the Central Bureau of Investigation that is probing the case at the moment did not come up with any conclusion and that it was a ‘big mystery.’ He mentioned that many questions will remain unanswered.

14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the14th,six months ago.What a paradox!So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever

The path to justice is tough but we can pray. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 9, 2020

Unfortunately kisi ke jaane se kisi ki zindagi nahin rukti.lekin ek androoni ladai nyay ke liye chalti rehni chahiye.

Why has the CBI still not come up with any inference or conclusion is a big mystery.There r many questions dat will 4ever remain unanswered. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 9, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. It was Mumbai Police that first investigated the case and controversially declared it a suicide. The FIR registered by his family and the intense public movement for a CBI probe preceded the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe on August 19.

However, the CBI has not given any major update in the case. Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate also probed the financial dealings of the case and Narcotics Control Bureau arrested prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others.

