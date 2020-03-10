Scindia Effect? Sonia Gandhi Summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; All Eyes On Sachin Pilot

With Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting Congress on Tuesday and leaving the party in Madhya Pradesh in turmoil, Republic TV sources have informed that the crisis has also hit Congress-ruled Rajasthan. As per sources, Sonia Gandhi has summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. On Monday, Gehlot had rushed to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi.

This development occurred reportedly after Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot disagreed to allegedly nominate a member from the influential diamond merchants - Arora family, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls where 55 seats are up for grabs - Rajasthan included.

On Monday evening, Sachin Pilot had tweeted on the ongoing crisis in Madhya Pradesh. His situation mirrors that of Scindia in many ways.

I am hopeful that the current crisis in MP ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfill the promises make to the electrolate. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 9, 2020

Scindia resigns from Congress

In a sensational twist to the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia apparently ready to resign, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. At the time of writing, there are said to be at least 18 Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, while other purported rebels are in Delhi and in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

Scindia expected to address media

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

As of now, the Madhya Pradesh government has 120 MLAs - just four over the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. Of these 114 are from the Congress, two from the BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four are independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant.

