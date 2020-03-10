Kamal Nath Responds As Scindia Camp Resigns; Writes To Governor Seeking Ministers' Removal

Amid the resignation of 19 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday has written to the Governor Lalji Tandon, recommending the removal of ministers backing Scindia. Earlier today, Scindia shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The names of the MLAs mentioned in the letter include Imarti Devi from Dabra constituency, Tulsi Silawat from Sanwer constituency, Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi constituency, Mahendra Singh Sisodia from Bamori constituency, Pradyumna Singh Tomar from Gwalior constituency, and Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary from Sanchi constituency.

Congress expels Scindia

After Jyotiraditya Scindia made his resignation public, KC Venugopal notified that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi approved the 'expulsion' of now-former Congress leader. On Tuesday noon, KC Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi approved Scindia's resignation with immediate effect for "anti-party activities".

The bitter "expulsion" of Scindia by the Congress party comes after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

Scindia resigns

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

