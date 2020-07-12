Rajasthan Plot Thickens As State Police Summons Own CM Gehlot After Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

In a stunning turn of events amid the political turmoil in the Rajasthan Government, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been summoned by his own state's police. This comes shortly after the Rajasthan Police summoned Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The summon has also been sent by the police to CM Gehlot who is being asked to make himself present before the police under IPC sections 124 (A) and 120 (B), both of which pertain to offences against the state and criminal conspiracy. The letter has asked Gehlot to be present at the Jaipur Police station for his statements regarding 'a certain investigation.'

Earlier, sources had revealed that Police officers have been called to CM's residence and have been directed to physically restrain the MLAs from leaving the state. As per the sources, threats have been issued to MLAs of re-opening old cases against them. The investigation refers to the alleged horse-trading that is said to be ongoing in the state, in which the Congress' division, between Gehlot and Pilot has become clear. Summons have also been sent to most of the state's independent MLAs.

However, Gehlot denied any political angle to his own summons, which came after those issued to Pilot. Pilot, meanwhile, has told his supporters that he will leave Delhi for Rajasthan, but will go to Dausa and not Jaipur first.

à¤à¤¸à¤“à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¥‹ à¤•à¤¾à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤°à¥‡à¤¸ à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¯à¤• à¤¦à¤² à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¬à¥€à¤œà¥‡à¤ªà¥€ à¤¨à¥‡à¤¤à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤–à¤°à¥€à¤¦-à¤«à¤°à¥‹à¤–à¥à¤¤ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤ à¤•à¥€ à¤¥à¥€ à¤‰à¤¸ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤­ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤®à¥à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€, à¤‰à¤ªà¤®à¥à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€, à¤šà¥€à¤« à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¿à¤ª à¤à¤µà¤® à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤µ à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¯à¤•à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤¬à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¨à¥‹à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤¸ à¤†à¤ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤®à¥€à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤‰à¤¸à¤•à¥‹ à¤…à¤²à¤— à¤¢à¤‚à¤— à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤‰à¤šà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 12, 2020

Deputy CM Pilot plans show-of-strength in Delhi

The summons letter comes as Pilot was reportedly planning a show of strength before the party's high command in Delhi. To counter this move, CM Gehlot had called for a late-night meeting at his residence in Jaipur which saw the presence of prominent ministers from the Gehlot camp, as per sources.

Pilot is in Delhi along with his MLAs; sources informed that few independent MLAs who are part of the Congress government have also travelled to Delhi to show their support to Pilot. Pilot also met Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel and asserted his position, as per inputs.

Independent MLAs Om Prakash Hudla, Suresh Tank and Khushveer Singh who gave support to Congress from outside have also reached Delhi. Earlier, they had been summoned by the state's ACB to allegedly pre-empt any move to topple the government.

In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state, while BJP has 72 MLAs and RLP has 3 MLAs.

Read: Sachin Pilot Rushes To Meet Rahul Gandhi In Delhi Amid Congress Chaos Prior To RS Polls

Read: Rajasthan Congress Crisis Catches Ally NCP's Eye; Sharad Pawar's Party Claims Central Hand