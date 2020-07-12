Rajasthan Congress Crisis Takes Stunning Turn; Gehlot's Cops Summon Own DyCM Sachin Pilot

In a breaking development in the Rajasthan's political saga with crisis deepening in the ruling Congress party, the Rajasthan Police has summoned its own Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The Rajasthan police have sent a letter to Deputy CM Pilot urging him to be present at the Jaipur Police station, in what appears to be a direct show of muscle by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to sources, CM Gehlot has resolved to use muscle to retain independent MLAs and those six who came from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Sources have added that Police officers have been called to CM's residence and have been directed to physically restrain the MLAs from leaving the state. As per the sources, threats have been issued to MLAs of re-opening old cases against them.

Rajasthan Police summons Deputy CM Sachin Pilot:

Deputy CM Pilot plans show-of-strength in Delhi

The summons letter comes as Pilot was reportedly planning a show of strength before the party's high command in Delhi. To counter this move, CM Gehlot had called for a late-night meeting at his residence in Jaipur which saw the presence of prominent ministers from the Gehlot camp, as per sources.

Pilot is in Delhi along with his MLAs; sources informed that few independent MLAs who are part of the Congress government have also travelled to Delhi to show their support to Pilot. Pilot also met Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel and asserted his position, as per inputs.

Independent MLAs Om Prakash Hudla, Suresh Tank and Khushveer Singh who gave support to Congress from outside have also reached Delhi. Earlier, they had been summoned by the state's ACB to allegedly pre-empt any move to topple the government.

Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading

CM Gehlot has also accused BJP of destabilising the government by offering money to Congress leaders. 20 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan late Friday night had also alleged the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by "luring" legislators, and that the top leadership of the saffron party was involved in the "conspiracy". The allegations by Congress have however been refuted by BJP, stating that the party's internal rift has been the reason for the ongoing debacle.