Rajasthan Congress Crisis Catches Ally NCP's Eye; Sharad Pawar's Party Claims Central Hand

Shortly after the Shiv Sena accused the BJP of unleashing a 'political conspiracy' and creating chaos in the Rajasthan government, its alliance partner in Maharashtra, the NCP has issued a statement agreeing to a similar narrative. NCP leader Majeed Memon on Sunday alleged that the BJP's 'toppling game' in Rajasthan was being activated by central leaders. The NCP leader stated that if the states were not won by the saffron party via a mandate then they would try to win them over through a 'skillful toppling game.'

BJP toppling game in Rajasthan is activated by Central leaders. The States are won if not by people’s mandate, then by skilful toppling game. After MP now Rajasthan is at the point of gun. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) July 12, 2020

Earlier the Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana had hit out at the saffron party claiming that it was destabilizing governments even during COVID-19 pandemic. Taunting on the statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convert the 'pandemic into an opportunity', Sena said that his party is busy doing so by destabilising elected governments. Accusing the BJP of the fall of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Sena questioned if Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan met the BJP bigwigs in Delhi.

Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading

On Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of offering money to Congress leaders in an attempt to topple the ruling government. 20 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan late Friday night had also alleged the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by "luring" legislators, and that the top leadership of the saffron party was involved in the "conspiracy".

Deputy CM Pilot is reportedly planning a show of strength before the party's high command in Delhi. However, in a sensational turn of events, he has now been summoned by the Rajasthan Police SOG, in an order that could not have come without Gehlot's assent. Pilot, for his part, met Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday evening and asserted his position, as per sources.

In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state, while BJP has 72 MLAs and RLP has 3 MLAs.

