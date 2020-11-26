Miffed With TMC, Suvendu Adhikari Quits As Chief Of State-run Hooghly River Bridge Body

In yet another setback for Trinamool, West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday, resigned as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman, hinting at his exit from the party. Adhikari's transport department has replaced him with Mamata loyalist - TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. Adhikari - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts has been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and has skipped cabinet meetings.

Adhikari's resignation comes a day after CM Mamata Banerjee acknowledged " The TMC will rectify if some mistakes have been committed. There can be misunderstanding or someone may be angry with some individuals, but please don't misunderstand the party for that. Some have grievances over who will act as the party observer of which district, but I am the party's observer for the entire state. If someone thinks that Didi is not aware of their activities, then they are wrong. I am aware of everything." The Hooghly River Bridge Commission is a statutory body under the West Bengal Transport Department.

On Tuesday, Adhikari yet again held a march in Nandigram area in East Midnapore district without the party banner, paying respects to the people who died during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition agitation. Adhikari, who was a pivotal part of the Nandigram land movement in 2007, which helped Mamata Banerjee seize power from the CPI(M), has assured,"“I am still an active primary member of the party. I am still a minister and part of the cabinet. Neither has the chief minister sacked me, nor have I quit on my own."

What happened between Adhikari & Trinamool?

Last Tuesday, while addressing a rally to mark the 'Nandigram Diwas', Adhikari lashed out saying, "After 13 years, a few people are now coming here as the elections are approaching. I want to tell them if they are coming before polls, they will have to come after elections too". The rally held to pay respect to martyrs of Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC), did not have posters of Banerjee or TMC flags. With six TMC MLAs on-stage with Adhikari, he added, "Whatever I will have to say regarding my next course of action, I will say from a political platform. I will say everything but not from this pious stage."

Retorting to Adhikari's veiled threats, TMC MLAs - Firhad Hakim and party MP Dola Sen blamed Adhikari for 'strengthening BJP', without mentioning him. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, who has been roped by Mamata Banerjee for her re-elction bid, visited Adhikari's East Midnapore residence and spoke to his father, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari. He wanted to meet Suvendu Adhikari but could not meet him as he was not at the house then. Trinamool has also delegated two senior MPs - including Sougata Roy to be in regular touch with Adhikari and pacify his demands. Both Congress and BJP are awaiting Adhikari's next move as West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.