Mamata Alleges 'outsiders' In 5-star Buses Visiting Bengal For BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'

As the BJP kick-starts its Rath Yatra in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched an attack on the party alleging that it was ferrying 5-star buses filled with "outsiders" to interact with the poor in the state.

While addressing a public event at Kalna, the TMC supremo leveled up her 'insider-outsider' attack against the BJP saying, "Outsider babus who are not from Bengal are roaming in big-vehicles and five-star buses for photo ops at poor households. They are bringing food from five-star hotels, food which is not even cooked here, are these people pro-poor?"

Mamata Banerjee's attack comes after the Bengal BJP unit, after many tussles, received permission from the Nadia administration to hold Rath Yatra in the district from February 6. The approval for the procession planned by the saffron party came after a PIL was filed in the Calcutta HC to stop the Rath Yatra citing COVID-19 and issues related to maintenance of law and order. Amid the blame-game over attempts to hold back the saffron party's Rath Yatra, the TMC had distanced itself from the matter and claimed that no permission was denied for BJP's political events in the state since July 2019.

Nadda attacks Mamata in Parivartan rally

Thereafter, inaugurating the 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nadia on February 6, BJP National President JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Banerjee alleging that she had looted the people through her 'Maa, Maati and Manush' promise.

"Ten years ago, Mamata Ji had formed the govt on the promise of 'Maa, Maati and Manush'. We've seen in the last years how Bengal has been looted to the core, the land wasn't respected and people weren't kept secure. Administration was politicized and in sync with the police, it was used to promote criminal activities. Polarization and autocracy has been rampant in Bengal. We've decided to inform the people of Bengal by this Parivartan Yatra," said JP Nadda.

According to the BJP, five Rath Yatras will happen in West Bengal, including one in north Bengal. The purpose of the Rath yatras is to inform the public about the manner in which TMC has practiced 'corruption and violence.'

