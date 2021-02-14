Ahead Of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, Tourism Min Says Bengal's Culture Must Be Preserved

Ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav on Sunday, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said that the culture of West Bengal must be preserved.

Patel alleged that there were attempts to obstruct the flagship festival of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, which is organised annually with the active participation of seven zonal culture centers in the country. Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav has been playing a pivotal role in taking the vibrant culture of India out to the masses instead of confining to auditoria and galleries.

"For the first time, Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is being held in the north Bengal region. There are attempts to obstruct it. We believe the culture of West Bengal is its most important resource and must be preserved," Patel told the media.

Bengal's Culture Under Threat In Mamata's Rule: BJP President Nadda

Nadda Calls Swami Vivekanand As 'Vivekanand Thakur', Irked TMC Alleges 'insult To Culture'

National Arts Festival 2021

The 11th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will be inaugurated by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday at the Cooch Behar Palace in West Bengal. The Ministry of Culture is mandated with the task of preservation, promotion, and propagation of Indian culture, both tangible and intangible which also includes traditional folk dances, art forms, performing arts, and rich tribal heritage.

The eleventh edition of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is being held from February 14 to 28 at Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, and Murshidabad. Renowned artists including local artists take part in this major festival. The Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will cover a mix of folk art forms and it would offer the chance to experience the best in established and emerging virtuosity.

READ | JP Nadda Addresses Parivartan Yatra; Alleges 'Mamata Ji Cannot Handle Bengal's Culture'

READ | Modipara App Launched Ahead Of Polls; HM Shah Asks People To Intensify Digital Outreach

(With inputs from agency)