Nadda Calls Swami Vivekanand As 'Vivekanand Thakur', Irked TMC Alleges 'insult To Culture'

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee on Sunday attacked BJP President JP Nadda for allegedly insulting the culture of West Bengal during an election rally in Nabadwip.

Sharing a video of the BJP chief addressing a rally ahead of the Parivartan Yatra on Saturday, Chatterjee alleged that Nadda insulted Bengal’s icon by referring to Swami Vivekananda ji as 'Vivekananda Thakur'.

"Not a single visit to Bengal goes by without an insult to the culture of Bengal. That’s BJP President for you. Yet again, insulting Bengal’s icon, referring to Swami ji as Vivekananda Thakur," the state minister tweeted along with the video.

The TMC's attack on JP Nadda comes shortly after Bengal BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Kailash Vijayawargiya slammed Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee for the language he used in his Kanthi public meeting on Saturday. Delivering an aggressive speech at the meeting Mamata Banerjee's nephew challenged the BJP leaders to come and face him and claimed heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron fold will lose by over 50,000 votes in any seat in Medinipur.

Comparing Banerjee's arrogant remark to Raavan, Vijaywargiya said that even his ego had perished. "In what language does the Coal Mafia, Gold Mafia, Sand Mafia, Goru (cow) smuggling mafia, and Syndicate Raj look at the so-called kingpin. Child, even Ravana's ego has perished," Vijayvargiya said in a tweet.

Bengal poll battle

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee has joined BJP. Banerjee has hit out at BJP, saying she will 'fight alone if needed'. The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. Bengal is set to go to polls in April-May 2021.

