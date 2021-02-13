Modipara App Launched Ahead Of Polls; HM Shah Asks People To Intensify Digital Outreach

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched the Modipara app at an event during his visit to West Bengal. It has been specially designed keeping in mind the upcoming state assembly elections this year. It has been launched especially for BJP workers and supporters. “Everybody present here should install it before reaching home,” said HM Shah at the event.

As per reports, this app has been prepared in such a way that millions of people can be reached in minutes and every digital content will be available on this app. Apart from the work done by the central government, details of the national and state-level programs of the BJP will also be available. It is also expected that the content of the Modipada app can be shared on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter and the content can be simultaneously shared to every corner of the state.

HM Shah in his address urged karyakartas and social media workers to intensify content sharing on the app while setting a target of 2 crore people to be inducted into formal usage of the application. He also asked party workers to include the app in all their social media activities as key states head for poll in a few months across the nation.

Amit Shah in Bengal

Amid the intense political faceoff between BJP and TMC in poll-bound West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar. In a veiled attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said that the Paribortan Yatra is not about changing a minister (chief minister) but to build 'Sonar Bangla' and to rid the state from 'infiltration and bomb blasts'. While addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar, the Union Home Minister said, "We have started the 4th Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar. TMC says that Bengal is running alright, why do we need Poriborton Yatra? This is not to change a minister or a minor change, this Yatra is to change the situation in Bengal." The Union Home Minister also took pointed shots at the TMC over its hardened stance on slogans of Jai Shree Ram while promising that even the chief minister will chant Jai Shree Ram by the time the election ends.

WB Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

