AIADMK Cadre Terminated For Welcoming Expelled VK Sasikala Back After Her Prison Release

The ruling AIADMK removed a functionary from the party for putting up a poster welcoming expelled leader VK Sasikala who completed her prison sentence in the disproportionate assets case on Wednesday. AIADMK expelled MGR Makkal Mandram's Tiurnelvelli district Joint general secretary, Subramanya Raja, for putting up a poster featuring CM EPS, Dy CM OPS, party stalwarts MGR and CN Annadurai. VK Sasikala was formally released from the Parappana Aghrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27 but continues to remain admitted in the Victoria hospital as she is being treated for COVID-19.

The poster put up by Subramanya Raja welcomed 'general secretary' Sasikala and touted her to lead the party forward. However, the AIADMK issued a circular on Wednesday announcing that Subramanya Raja had been terminated from the party for acting against the principles of the outfit and for bringing disrepute by violating guidelines set by the party on the conduct of its members. The ruling party further asked its cadre to not associate themselves with Raja in the future while announcing that he had been expelled from the party's primary membership.

AIADMK expels cadre who welcomed Sasikala

EPS rules out Sasikala return to AIADMK

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and ruled out a return of Sasikala into AIADMK folds. He said that Sasikala was inducted into the party only after Jayalalitha (Amma)'s demise, adding that most of Sasikala's supporters were back in AIADMK folds. "I can say that 100% there is no chance of Sasikala returning to AIADMK," he said, adding that most of Sasikala supporters were back in AIADMK and that only a few people were there in her camp now." Amma too had kept her away from the party. Only after Amma’s death, Sasikala entered the party. She was not in AIADMK when Amma was alive,” said EPS. On being asked whether her release from the jail would hamper AIADMK's chances in the upcoming polls, the Tamil Nadu CM told the media that her release will have 'zero impact' on the party. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have kickstarted their campaigns in full swing. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP will continue its alliance with AIADMK and was briefly courting the idea of engaging in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery (which he is swiftly recovering from, according to his daughter's tweet who updated fans on the actor-politician's health). Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year caused a massive stir backed out due to health reasons after citing 'divine intervention'.

