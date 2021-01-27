It's EPS Vs Sasikala As CM Inaugurates Amma Memorial On Day Of AMMK Mastermind's Release

High drama underway in Tamil Nadu's capital as January 27 marks the occasion of two important political events. After spending four years in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case and facing a temporary setback last week upon testing positive for Covid-19 and being admitted in Victoria Hospital, the former Jayalalithaa aide's doctors have given the go-ahead to let her be transferred fro the ICU ward. Notably, Sasikala could walk out as a free person on Wednesday but might be asked to continue receiving treatment for her Covid-19 symptoms in the Bengaluru hospital.

Meanwhile, approximately 350 kms away, the Tamil Nadu government inaugurated a newly built memorial for late AIADMK veteran and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Chennai shortly after Sasikala's release. But the caveat being, she was not able to attend the ceremony.

EPS sends a loud message to Sasikala on the day of her release

Amid speculation whether Sasikala will be politically active again, AIADMK has distanced itself from the expelled leader and noted that the party has decided not to let her back into its folds. This decision, however, is not approved by all leaders. Thuglak Editor and RSS ideologue in a series of tweets opined that the former Jayalalitha aide should be reinstated into the party to strengthen it at this 'crucial' juncture ahead of assembly polls. It is imperative to note that Gurumurthy is known for his affiliation with the BJP, and the saffron party will be contesting the 2021 elections together with AIADMK led by EPS-OPS camp.

In the Thuglak meet I cited the Chandraswamy incident when a question was put to me whether the BJP would ally with Amma DMK and Azhagiri to fight the DMK. I didn't know what the BJP would do. But Thuglak had decided to tell the readers they should support ADMK-BJP alliance. — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 15, 2021

How is it amounting to supporting Amma DMK which I regarded as Mafia I can't understand. I still regard Amma DMK as Mannargudi Mafia as some one had said once. Even if they become part of BJP-ADMK alliance I will regard them as only Mafia like we regarded Chandraswamy as sewer — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 15, 2021

The memorial inauguration is seen as a political move to remind the people of Tamil Nadu that Sasikala is no longer welcome in the party. Although Sasikala cannot legally contest in the upcoming TN elections in 2021, or any other elections for another six years, she has remained relevant and consistently showed political ambitions through Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who is currently the RK Nagar MLA. RK Nagar was previously the bastion of J Jayalalitha.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, who will be inaugurating the Jayalalithaa memorial built at her resting place at Marina beach close to her mentor and party founder MGR's memorial on Wednesday, barely an hour after VK Sasikala's release is hoping to keep a tight leash on the developments by ensuring Sasikala remains well out of the political fray this year.

Picking January 27 for the inauguration of the memorial built at a cost of Rs 58 crore, EPS has sent out a stern message that he is firmly in the saddle and that Sasikala's release is of little or no significance to him and his party.

Just a few days back when final touches were being made to the #AmmaMemorial at Marina Beach.



The memorial will be, in a grand ceremony inaugrated by @CMOTamilNadu today. #JayalalithaaMemorial #AIADMK #TNGovt @AIADMKOfficial pic.twitter.com/hXRd3wqhPR — Apoorva Jayachandran (@Jay_Apoorva18) January 27, 2021

Timeline of events:

On December 29, 2016, barely 20 days after Jayalalithaa's death, VK Sasikala was appointed AIADMK's general secretary, despite not holding any political role or value until then other than being recognised for her supposed friendship with the late chief minister Jayalalithaa. After significant developments in the party in 2017, the then interim chief minister O Paneerselvam resigned from the party and proposed Sasikala as the leader of the party. However, shortly after he rebelled against her claiming he was forced and compelled to resign and that his decision was made under considerable duress. He was then promptly alienated from the party and just as Sasikala was about to assume charge as TN CM, she was convicted and Palaniswami was again elected to the post.

In a surprise turn of events, months after Palaniswami was elected to power, he also rebelled against Sasikala and joined hands with Paneerselvam, thereby merging their two factions together nad and revoking Sasikala's membership and role in the party in September 2017.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have kickstarted their campaigns in full swing. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP will continue its alliance with AIADMK and was briefly courting the idea of engaging in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery (which he is swiftly recovering from, according to his daughter's tweet who updated fans on the actor-politician's health). Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year caused a massive stir backed out due to health reasons after citing 'divine intervention'.

