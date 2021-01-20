DMK's Stalin Mocks Tamil Nadu CM's Delhi Visit; Asks 'EPS Afraid Of Sasikala's Release?'

Taunting Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami for his visit to Delhi in to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DMK supremo MK Stalin has asked if EPS is afraid of Sasikala's release. Questioning the timing of the Delhi visit, Stalin took to Twitter and said that there are a lot of problems in the state, like NEET examinations and farmers issue, but what was the real reason for EPS' Delhi visit, he asked. He also asked if EPS is seeking help from Prime Minister's office and the Home Minister before Sasikala is out of jail? Former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala is all set to be released from the Parappana Aghrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27.

'No chance of Sasikala returning to AIADMK'

This comes after Tamil Nadu CM EPS after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi ruled out a return of Sasikala into the AIADMK fold. “I can say that 100% there is no chance of Sasikala returning to AIADMK,” he said, adding that most of Sasikala supporters were back in AIADMK and that only a few people were there in her camp now. "Amma too had kept her away from the party. Only after Amma’s death, Sasikala entered the party. She was not in AIADMK when Amma was alive,” said EPS.

Sasikala, AIADMK and EPS-OPS tussle

In 2016, after the demise of Jayalalithaa, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary of the party but was later convicted and arrested in a disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM and with his exit, EPS, then aide of Sasikala, was made the CM, leading to the party being divided into two factions - EPS camp and OPS camp. Alliance partner BJP soon intervened and brokered a deal between EPS and OPS. The deal allowed EPS to continue as CM and OPS was made party's Convenor and Deputy CM. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. While reports of a rift between EPS and OPS was reported ahead of the polls, the party finally reconciled naming EPS as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to a leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

