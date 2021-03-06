AIADMK Inks Seat-sharing Pact With BJP For Tamil Nadu Polls, Allots 20 Seats To NDA Ally

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has decided to allot 20 seats to its NDA ally BJP in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Dy CM O Panneerselvam said on Saturday. The announcement comes after multiple rounds of talks between the two parties, with the saffron party demanding more seats while the ruling AIADMK was hesitant resulting in a impasse. Dy CM OPS revealed that BJP had been allotted 20 seats in the AIADMK-led alliance and wished the ally luck for the upcoming polls. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu in a single-phase, with polling on April 6 followed by the announcement of results on May 2.

BJP-AIADMK sign seat-sharing pact

It is pertinent to note that the number of seats offered by AIADMK to the BJP is less than the number of seats allotted to Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). AIADMK finalized its alliance with PMK, allowing the latter to field candidates from 23 constituencies under the alliance. Meanwhile, 'Captain' Vijaykanth's DMDK's deliberations with AIADMK continued on Saturday as the former demanded at least 25 seats. R Sarathkumar's All-India Samathuva Makkal Katchi decided to split ways with the AIADMK alliance after not being approached by the ruling party and has now joined hands with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

AIADMK releases first list of candidates

The All India Anna Dravidra Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released the first list of candidates contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Friday, unveiling the names of six candidates. Even as seat-sharing talks continue between AIADMk and BJP, the ruling party unveiled the first list of candidates, including CM Edappadi Palaniswami Dy CM O Panneerselvam. AIADMK revealed that CM Edappadi Palaniswami will fight from the Edappadi constituency while Dy CM OPS will fight from Bodinayakkanur constituency. Other AIADMK ministers including Fisheries Minister Jayakumar, Law Minister CV Shanmugham, Shanmuganathan, and Themozhi featured in AIADMK's first list of candidates.

1) Bodi - O Panneerselvam ,

2) Edappadi - K Palaniswami ,

3)Royapuram - D.Jayakumar

4) Vizhupuram - CVe. Shanmugam ,

5) Srivaikuntam - SP.Shanmuganathan

6) Nilakootai (reserved) - S Thenmozhi

Tamil Nadu polls

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party had refuted any possibility of reconciling with Sasikala, who has now been released from jail and is attempting to claim that she is the General Secretary of the AIADMK. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics on Monday, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The EPS-OPS-led larger faction of the AIADMK, on the other hand, is wary of Dhinakaran potentially ending in a position where they could be king-makers in case of a hung assembly. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. The election will be held on April 6 and result declared on May 2.

