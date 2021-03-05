AIADMK Releases 1st List Of Candidates For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections; EPS, OPS Named

The All India Anna Dravidra Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released the first list of candidates contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Friday, unveiling the names of six candidates. Even as seat-sharing talks continue between AIADMk and BJP, the ruling party unveiled the first list of candidates, including CM Edappadi Palaniswami Dy CM O Panneerselvam. AIADMK revealed that CM Edappadi Palaniswami will fight from the Edappadi constituency while Dy CM OPS will fight from Bodinayakkanur constituency. Other AIADMK ministers including Fisheries Minister Jayakumar, Law Minister CV Shanmugham, Shanmuganathan, and Themozhi featured in AIADMK's first list of candidates.

1) Bodi - O Panneerselvam ,

2) Edappadi - K Palaniswami ,

3)Royapuram - D.Jayakumar

4) Vizhupuram - CVe. Shanmugam ,

5) Srivaikuntam - SP.Shanmuganathan

6) Nilakootai (reserved) - S Thenmozhi

READ | AIADMK To Give 10-15 Seats To Vijaykanth's DMDK After 2nd Round Of Alliance Talks: Sources

AIADMK unveils first list of candidates

READ | TTV Dhinakaran Wants AMMK To Lead NDA Alliance In TN Polls If Any Deal Struck With AIADMK

Earlier, AIADMK finalized its alliance with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), allowing the latter to field candidates from 23 constituencies under the alliance. Meanwhile, BJP and AIADMK are yet to reach a consensus on the seat-sharing talks as negotiations between leaders of both parties continue. Former AIADMK ally All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi has decided to opt-out of the alliance and has joined hands with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.

READ | Congress-DMK Deadlock Over Seat-sharing Continues; KS Alagiri Refutes Talking To 3rd Front

Tamil Nadu polls

Setting 200+ seat-target for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides, holding gram sabhas across the state. Holding gram Sabhas across Tamil Nadu, Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi and sister Kanimozhi have met people from all 234 constituencies to know the 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings. Congress too has bolstered DMK's efforts with Rahul Gandhi visiting the state thrice in the past 3 months - holding meeting with students, weavers, fishermen, farmers, MSME workers etc.

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party had refuted any possibility of reconciling with Sasikala, who has now been released from jail and is attempting to claim that she is the General Secretary of the AIADMK. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics on Monday, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The EPS-OPS-led larger faction of the AIADMK, on the other hand, is wary of Dhinakaran potentially ending in a position where they could be king-makers in case of a hung assembly. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. The election will be held on April 6 and result declared on May 2.

READ | DMK Wins TN Seat-sharing Bargain With IUML & MMK; CPI-M & VCK Rebuffed On Seeking Too Many