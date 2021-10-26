AIADMK Leader Panneerselvam Urges TN CM Stalin To Prevent Post-festive COVID Outbreak

AIADMK leader and former deputy CM O. Panneerselvam has personally asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin "to take actions to prevent COVID-19 outbreak after the festive season."

The request comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government eased COVID restrictions for the reopening of the economy.

The Tamil Nadu government had also decided last month, to extend the lockdown until October 31, after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. However, after the latest round of review and the meetings, the state government has decided to extend the curfew by another 15 days, beginning from November 1. However, the government has decided to reopen the majority of services within the state. The government has allowed the reopening of all kinds of places of worship in the states on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Services allowed to reopen in Tamil Nadu

Other services to resume with full occupancy include cinema theatres, which will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity from November 1. Standalone bars will now be allowed to accept customers. All the state department buses will be allowed to run at 100% capacity, however, buses headed to Kerala will not be allowed to run at full capacity.

The DMK government has also allowed the schools to resume classes for Grades 9 to 12. However, physical attendance has not been made mandatory yet. Private schools have been given the leverage to decide whether they want to allow the students to return to the campus.

Colleges have also been allowed to reopen. All the medical and nursing colleges were already underway after being given permission to reopen back in August. Indoor and outdoor sports activities and training have been allowed to resume, while swimming pools for therapeutic purposes have also been permitted.

Government training centres have been allowed to have full attendance. The ban on the public celebration of festivals and political events like rallies and large gatherings will remain in place. Tamil Nadu still registers more than 1,000 COVID cases per day as the state registered 1,112 new cases on Monday. At least 14 people lost their lives in the battle against COVID.

