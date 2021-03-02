TTV Dhinakaran Wants AMMK To Lead NDA Alliance In TN Polls If Any Deal Struck With AIADMK

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran exuded confidence in winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday while also revealing that his outfit was in talks with other parties regarding an alliance for the polls. TTV Dhinakaran's remarks come amid fast-paced developments regarding discussions on alliance & seat-sharing between various political parties following the Election Commission's announcement of poll dates. TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala are yet to make a move despite the former Jaya aide revealing earlier that she was scheduled to meet party cadre and interact with the public in the near future. This also comes amid the BJP seemingly intent on having its alliance make overtures to Dhinakaran and Sasikala's outfits in an effort to not split any traditional votebanks.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on Tuesday, AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran played his cards close to his chest and claimed that alliance talks were ongoing with two or three important parties, adding that the decision would be made public in three days' time. TTV Dhinakaran refuted claims of being approached by AIADMK for an alliance, however, and termed such reports as just 'rumours'. On being asked if AMMK will ally with AIADMK if allowed to choose the CM candidate, TTV Dhinakaran reiterated that his party would lead the alliance and that it was their firm stand. The AMMK leader also categorically ruled out joining the third front speculated to be led by Kamal Haasan and remarked that they will be the first front.

As per reports, seat-sharing talks between the BJP and AIADMK also broached upon the topic of Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK party, sources said to Republic. BJP reportedly argued with the ruling AIADMK that Sasikala's inclusion would increase the alliance's chances of winning, especially in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. However, CM EPS and Dy CM OPS expressed confidence in performing well in the April 6 polls, even if the AMMK was kept out while also noting that it will be difficult for AIADMK to strike a deal with the AMMK after having entirely rejected Sasikala’s overtures. In case some form of deal was to be struck that involves BJP sharing its tickets with Sasikala or Dhinakaran's factions, sources say AIADMK wants that they contest under the two-leaves symbol or the Lotus to avoid a scenario where AMMK and Sasikala's AIADMK faction find themselves in a king-maker position.

Tamil Nadu poll campaign

Setting 200+ seat-target for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides, holding gram sabhas across the state. Holding gram Sabhas across Tamil Nadu, Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi and sister Kanimozhi have met people from all 234 constituencies to know the 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings. Congress too has bolstered DMK's efforts with Rahul Gandhi visiting the state thrice in the past 3 months - holding meeting with students, weavers, fishermen, farmers, MSME workers etc.

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party had refuted any possibility of reconciling with Sasikala, who has now been released from jail and is attempting to claim that she is the General Secretary of the AIADMK. However, as per the latest inputs, the BJP has allegedly attempted to intercede and requested EPS-OPS to offer tickets to TTV Dhinakaran's party AMMK and also possibly Sasikala so as to not divide the party's votes. The EPS-OPS-led larger faction of the AIADMK, on the other hand, is wary of Sasikala and Dhinakaran potentially ending in a position where they could be king-makers in case of a hung assembly. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. The election will be held on April 6 and result declared on May 2.

