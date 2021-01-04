AIADMK Shames Stalin Over Attack On Woman Leader; BJP Calls It A 'trailer Of DMK Rule'

Speaking at a meeting in Coimbatore on Sunday, AIADMK leader and State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji lashed out at DMK after the attack on an AIADMK woman leader in MK Stalin's Gram Sabha meeting. Rajenthra Bhalaji said that AIADMK doesn't threaten anyone, or do goondaism. He also said that if AIADMK had sought revenge from DMK chief Stalin, his political career would have been decimated. His attack on Stalin came as the DMK chief is currently holding his Gram Sabha meetings in Coimbatore. While Stalin had targeted AIADMK MLA SP Velumani, the state minister highlighted the work he has done for the region.



Rajenthra Bhalaji said, "DMK president MK Stalin would have been decimated from his political career if we had decided to take revenge against him during the last ten years of our regime. Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani has carried out various infrastructure projects across the State, while Stalin has not done anything for Coimbatore. Unlike the DMK, the AIADMK cadre does not threaten or attack anyone."

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former IPS K Annamalai also lashed out at DMK and said, "What happened at Stalin's function in Thondamuthur today is condemnable! Chasing away a woman just because she questioned him & the party workers trying to assault her when she is in the custody of police reflects this - this party is not safe for a woman." BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi condemned the attack and said that this trailer of what will happen to the common man if Stalin comes to power.

In a shocking incident in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, a woman was manhandled by DMK cadre during a Gram Sabha meeting of MK Stalin. The incident happened in Devarayapuram in Thondamuthur, when the woman identified as Poongudi - AIADMK women’s wing president. The woman allegedly asked Stalin as to why is he conducting gram sabha meeting in Coimbatore if he doesn't know the area well. Stalin responded by asking who she is, to which the woman answered - "I am an Indian citizen."

Moreover, after the woman revealed her hometown, the DMK chief told the crowd that AIADMK Minister and Thondamuthur MLA SP Velulmani had sent her. She was then attacked by DMK cadre who dragged the women out of the meeting. She was also attacked by DMK cadre outside the venue. While the police try to escort the woman, DMK cadre can be heard raising slogans against AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

