'AIADMK Will Get Rajinikanth's Support Even If He Doesn't Join Politics': TN Minister

Senior AIADMK leader and state minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday reacted to the decision of superstar Rajinikanth of not forming his political party ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Exuding confidence, he claimed that even if Rajinikanth does not enter politics, "we believe that AIADMK will get his support."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's elder brother backed the Tamil superstar's move to withdraw his decision to launch a political party. The 77-year-old R Sathyanarayana Rao said it's his brother's wish and one can't force him to change his mind.

'We can't force him': Rajinikanth's brother

When pointed to "a lot of expectations" that people had on Rajinikanth's planned political debut, Rao said, "We too believed that (he would launch the party)". "He (Rajinikanth) has cited health reasons. So, we can't force him. It's his wish (not to launch party). Whatever decision he has taken, that's definitely right", Rao told PTI.

He said he spoke to Rajinikanth on Monday inquiring about his health. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth paid a visit to his brother in Bengaluru, where he grew up. The 70-year-old had sought the blessings of his brother, who wished him good health and long life.

'I will serve the people'

In a massive development on Tuesday, actor-politician Rajinikanth announced that he will not be starting his political party, citing health concerns. "Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me," Rajinikanth's statement read.

He indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now. "Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement," the 70-year-old actor said, days after he said he will float his own outfit in January and face the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Two days after being admitted to the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, Rajinikanth on Sunday was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19, as mentioned in his letter.

(With PTI inputs)