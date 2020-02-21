AIMIM Warns Waris Pathan For Hateful '15 Cr Vs 100 Cr' Threat; No Action Taken: Sources

A day after AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan issued a communal remark of "15 crores will be tough on 100 crores", sources said that he has been warned by the party. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, however, has not initiated any action against him, sources added. On Thursday, Pathan while addressing a rally Karnataka's Gulbarga instigated people and issued a communal remark: "15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores." The party chief was also on the stage when Pathan made the remarks.

After threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores', the former Byculla MLA also said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests.

"We have take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

Later, when confronted for making a communal remark, Pathan refused to apologise. He blamed the BJP for making inflammatory comments. He insisted that he was the last person to speak against the country or any religion. Reasserting Muslims' claim over India, he alleged that BJP was trying to separate them from India.

"What kind of comments are being made by BJP leaders? Waris Pathan is the last person to speak against any religion or the country and will never do so. What is there to apologise? They are construing it in their own way," he said.

Meanwhile, in yet another rally in Bengaluru against CAA, NRC and NPR where Owaisi was speaking, an activist - Amulya Leona disrupted the address and allegedly raised Pro-Pakistan slogans. Visuals show that Owaisi tried to grab her mike while authorities tried to get her off stage. It is unclear what exactly the woman said. The activist was heckled out by those on the stage and taken away by police.